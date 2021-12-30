Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors (27-7) will face off against the Denver Nuggets (17-16) for the second of a back-to-back series. The Nuggets held on for an 89-86 win after the Warriors clawed their way back from a 24-point deficit at home in their game on Tuesday. The Dubs will now travel to Denver and look for revenge on the Nuggets’ home court.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are favored to win by four points, priced at -180 on the moneyline. The Nuggets are +155 and the point total is set at 214.5.

The Warriors currently have three players in COVID-19 protocols, with Damion Lee, James Wiseman, and Draymond Green all sidelined. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody, though having cleared protocols, are still listed as questionable ahead of tonight’s contest.

Denver doesn’t have any players in protocols at the moment, but their injury list includes more players than they’d like. Markus Howard (knee), PJ Dozier (knee), Michael Porter Jr (back), and Jamal Murray (knee) are all sidelined for tonight’s game. Austin Rivers (thumb), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), and Vlatko Cancar (illness) are all listed as questionable.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets +4 (-105)

Tuesday’s game was hard fought between the sides, as the Nuggets absolutely dominated the first half, leading 60-36 at halftime. The Warriors flipped the script in the second half, outscoring the visitors 50-29, but losing in the dying seconds of the game. Stephen Curry only put up 23 points while Andrew Wiggins followed with 21, and Nikola Jokic dropped 22 with Will Barton adding 21 of his own. It was a low-scoring game all around as both Curry and Jokic scored below their season average.

Denver just beat the Warriors on the road, and now they get a chance to do it again on their home court in front of their own fans. The Dubs are still without their best defender in Draymond Green, and the Nuggets will look to take advantage of that again. Even if they don’t win, I think this one comes down to a tight enough score that the Nugs should cover.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-110)

I don’t think this one will be as low scoring as Tuesday’s game, but both teams have solid defenses and know what to expect from each other coming into this contest. Expect the score to finish under the total for a second time, regardless of the result.

