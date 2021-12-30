How the public is betting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks will play each other for the second time in three seasons when they get together for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday afternoon from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. North Carolina won that matchup to kick off the 2019 season at the same location, but this is a much better South Carolina program headed in a good direction in Year 1 under Shane Beamer.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

UNC is a 9.5-point favorite. 60% of the handle and 64% of the bets are on the Tar Heels.

Is the public right? Sorry, Mr. Public. You’re wrong on this one because this is far too many points for what we’ve seen from North Carolina toward the end of the season. The Tar Heels won two of their final six matchups against Power 5 opponents, and the two victories came by a combined six points. North Carolina is not playing well, while South Carolina seemed to have more fight in them with wins over the Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers in the final month.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 57.5. 55% of the handle and 76% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? Wrong again. I’d suggest the under. Even though South Carolina is good enough to keep this game within single digits with how both programs closed out the regular season, the Gamecocks are nowhere close to being a good offensive team. South Carolina ranks outside the top 100 in yards per play against FBS opponents, and it’s tough to have much confidence in the over given that statistic.

Moneyline

UNC is a -350 favorite to win while South Carolina is +270. 69% of the handle and 87% of the bets are on UNC.

Is the public right? Betting the moneyline is always tricky in a spot like this because obviously North Carolina has a better chance to win this game outright, but is it worth the price? Considering the Tar Heels lost games to the Virginia Tech Hokies, Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this season, there’s no way I’m betting North Carolina on the moneyline with a very low payout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.