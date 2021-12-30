How the public is betting the Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue

The Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers will close out their 2021 season with a matchup in the Music City Bowl on Thursday afternoon from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Both programs exceeded what was expected of them heading into fall camp, and both appear to be headed in the right direction.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite. 82% of the handle and 59% of the bets are on the Vols.

Is the public right? Yes, the best bet of this game is with Tennessee covering this spread. The Volunteers completely changed their offense in Year 1 under Josh Heupel and instilled some life in the program on that side of the ball. Will Purdue be able to keep up? In addition to their best defensive player George Karlaftis opting out, so did their best offensive weapon with wide receiver David Bell, and it appears the No. 2 wideout Milton Wright will be unavailable as well. There’s a lot to like about Tennessee being favored by less than seven points.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 66.0. 69% of the handle and 66% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? Yes, once again we’re going with the public once again because there will be plenty of points scored in this game. Purdue throws the ball at a higher rate than just about every FBS team, and Tennessee has had an explosive offense all season as they rank No. 18 in yards per play against FBS opponents. The Volunteers have a decent chance to reach 45 points for the seventh time this season.

Moneyline

Tennessee is a -255 favorite to win while Purdue is +205. 67% of the handle and 59% of the bets are on Tennessee.

Is the public right? Yes, there is enough value on the Volunteers that would make them a decent bet on the moneyline even with -255 odds. It’s tough to find the edge Purdue has in this matchup that would warrant consideration for an upset aside from turnovers, which are nearly impossible to predict.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.