How the public is betting the Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

With a stand-alone game and plenty of college football fans not going to work the following day, plenty of bettors will stay up to watch the Las Vegas Bowl between the Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday night.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Wisconsin is a six-point favorite. 74% of the handle and 85% of the bets are on the Badgers.

Is the public right? Yes, Mr. Public is exactly right. Arizona State will be without Rachaad White, who was basically the team’s entire offense, and their defensive player with linebacker Darien Butler is among the opt outs. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is at full strength, and the best unit on the field by far will be the Badgers defense, which ranks No. 1 in the country in yards per play against FBS opponents.

Over/Under

Total points is installed at 41. 78% of the handle is on the under and 91% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right? That is a drastic split between where the percentage of bets are going compared to where the money is headed, but I’m following the money and taking the under. Arizona State ran the ball a ton this season, and no team had success running against the Badgers. Quarterback Graham Mertz hasn’t given Wisconsin much of a reason to trust him especially with the emergence of Braelon Allen at running back. Both teams will keep the ball on the ground with a small number of possessions, making the under a good bet.

Moneyline

Wisconsin is a -225 favorite to win while Arizona State is +185. 93% of the handle and 87% of the bets are on Wisconsin.

Is the public right? I would rarely recommend taking a team on the moneyline laying -225 odds, but the Badgers don’t lose bowl games unless it’s the Rose Bowl. Wisconsin is 5-1 in bowl games under Paul Chryst because for whatever reason, Badger players take these matchups more seriously than others, and it shows with that record.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.