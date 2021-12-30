Bradley Beal, KD, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Thursday, Dec. 30

There are only four games on the docket for Thursday’s NBA slate, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets being the banner game for the day. The Golden State Warriors are also in action, taking on the Denver Nuggets to cap NBA TV’s Thursday doubleheader. Even with just four contests, the day’s injury report contains some big names who could be returning to action. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association.

NBA injury report, December 30th

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant (protocols) Probable

LaMarcus Aldridge (protocols) Probable

Kyrie Irving (conditioning/mandate) OUT

Both Durant and Aldridge are expected to play, and Irving is not eligible to return despite being back at practice. Look for Cam Thomas and Patty Mills to get some extended run in this game, while Nic Claxton might see less minutes with Aldridge coming back to the court.

Cole Anthony (ankle) OUT

Hassani Gravett (protocols) OUT

Robin Lopez (protocols) OUT

Anthony has been dealing with this ankle issue for a while now. Gravett got pulled due to health and safety protocols in the middle of the game, indicating he had to have been a close contact to a positive test. Gary Harris and Tim Frazier will be in line for more minutes if Gravett is officially out.

Darius Garland (protocols) OUT

Jarrett Allen (conditioning) Doubtful

Garland is unlikely to play due to the league’s protocols, while Allen is doubtful due to conditioning. The Cavaliers are really hurting in the backcourt with Ricky Rubio suffering a torn ACL and Collin Sexton already done for the season. It’s hard to find a strong value play here for DFS and fantasy buffs.

Bradley Beal (protocols) Questionable

Kentavious Caldewell-Pope (protocols) Questionable

Rui Hachimura (protocols) OUT

Beal is the headliner here, but the Wizards have been severely impacted by the league’s protocols. Caldwell-Pope is a valuable two-way player, although Deni Avdija is getting some big minutes with him out. Hachimura is a key piece for Washington but he’s not likely to suit up here.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green (protocols) OUT

James Wiseman (protocols/rehab) OUT

Damion Lee (protocols) OUT

Green remains in protocols, as does Lee. Poole has been cleared, so he’s a strong play Thursday against the Nuggets. Wiseman entered the league’s protocols, making his ongoing rehab a bit more difficult.

Aaron Gordon (hamstring) Questionable

Monte Morris (knee) Questionable

Both Gordon and Morris are questionable in this contest. Denver’s rotation has been wrecked by injuries and COVID protocols, so it’s hard to pinpoint who will be a factor in this game. Nah’Shon Hyland and Facundo Campazzo offer the best value plays in this game if Gordon and Morris are ruled out.