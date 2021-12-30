Watch Dabo Swinney get Cheez-It bath after Clemson won Cheez-It Bowl

The Clemson Tigers are used to playing in New Years Day and CFP bowl games, so Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl win might not have engendered quite as much excitement as recent games. And yet, it brought a certain joy to college football fans everywhere.

Clemson beat the Iowa State Cyclones 20-13 and it marked head coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th career win. The bowl win was celebrated with a dumping of the Gatorade tub on Swinney. Only, this time it was not Gatorade that was dumped on Swinney. It was a whole bunch of Cheez-Its!

Not many things are cheesier than #DaboSwinney getting a bucket of #CheezIts dumped on him! Congrats @ClemsonFB on winning the @CheezItBowl! pic.twitter.com/HkwEwKvM9P — Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) December 30, 2021

This came nine days after the Wyoming Cowboys dumped a Gatorade tub of french fries on their head coach at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

We’re writing this on the morning of Thursday, December 30, and frankly, this could be the biggest day in Gatorade dumpings. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and features North Carolina vs. South Carolina. Both head coaches were asked about getting a mayo bath and were willing to undergo it if it meant they won the game.

It’s unclear if we’ll actually see a mayo bath. The bowl game Twitter account has teased it in the past and nothing’s come of it, so we shouldn’t get too optimistic. But maybe, just maybe....