NFL weather forecast for Week 17 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Minnesota Vikings travel from their climate controlled dome to Lambeau Field for a January 2nd game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings still cling to a thin hope for a wild card berth, while the Packers haven’t lost at home and hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Vikings at. Green Bay on Week 17 SNF

A night game on January 2nd in Green Bay is going to be cold, but how cold? Very cold. The low for the night is a crisp zero degrees and looks like it will be around 5 degrees for the game.

The good news for the offenses is that there is no snow in the forecast and winds don’t look like they’ll be impactful at this point, with projections around 8 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

Extreme cold isn’t the end for offenses, but it can slow them down a bit. I wouldn’t change your predications by that much though.