Report: Mayo Bowl mayonnaise dump to take place after trophy ceremony

The North Carolina Tar Heels are about to go head-to-head with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl this morning but the real question on everybody’s mind is when will the ceremonial mayonnaise bath actually happen? According to WRAL’s Lauren Brownlow, it’ll be after the winning team accepts their trophy.

SOURCES: The mayonnaise dump on the winning head coach will be after the trophy ceremony and it will be 4.5 gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise, slightly watered down. @DukesMayoBowl — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) December 30, 2021

That’s right, either North Carolina’s Mack Brown or South Carolina’s Shane Beamer will be dumped with multiple gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise after the game, making for an interesting final image of their respective 2021 campaigns.

What started as a meme has turned into reality. When Duke Mayo became the official bowl sponsor of the Charlotte-based bowl game last year, corners of College Football Twitter immediately called for the winning coach to be doused in a bath of mayonnaise. When Wisconsin defeated Wake Forest in the game last year, it came to the disappointment of many when Badgers head coach Paul Chryst was merely doused in Gatorade and not the condiment.

Calls increased for this to be rectified in this year’s edition and earlier in the month, both Brown and Beamer confirmed that they would indeed take the mayo bath if they won the game. As an extra bonus, Duke’s Mayo themselves said that they’d donate $100,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice should this happen.

So there you have it. Keep your eyes peeled to the end of the fourth quarter and the postgame ceremony to see history being made.