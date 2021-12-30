Mike Golic dips Oreo in mayo at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and they must be stopped

We love the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. From its days as the Meineke Car Care Bowl, right through a tour as the Belk Bowl (RIP Belk jokes on Twitter), they’ve been a perennial all-star in the social media space. And that’s a big lift when you’re up against the Cheez-It Bowl, et al, who really bring the heat 365 days a year online.

But now you’ve gone too far. This is not ok. In no way is this ever going to be ok. Putting up ESPN’s Mike Golic to say dipping Oreo’s in mayonnaise is delicious is a bridge too far, and you need to be reeled back in immediately.

The threat to dunk a head coach in mayo after the game (which we’ll believe when we see it by the way, everyone seems to forget this was teased last year and not actually executed) is haha funny. But consuming oil, eggs, and America’s most beloved mass-produced cookie?

You need to settle down right now. People are eating during this game, and this is not ok.