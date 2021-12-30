 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks PF Julius Randle placed into health and safety protocols

New York won’t have its best player with Randle entering COVID-19 protocols on Thursday.

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on December 29, 2021 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.&nbsp; Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks PF Julius Randle has been placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the team announced on Thursday. The Knicks are coming off a win over the Detroit Pistons on the road on Wednesday night. The Pistons have had players in COVID protocols recently, so there’s a chance Randle was a close contact to someone. If Randle didn’t test positive, there’s a chance he can return soon. If not, he’ll have to isolate for at least six days before returning to basketball activities.

If that six-day timeline stands true, Randle should miss at least the next three games for the Knicks, who have won three in a row. Right now, Nerlens Noel and Danuel House are the two Knicks who aren’t active. Evan Fournier was a late scratch on Wednesday night due to an ankle injury. New York was getting close to full-strength before this Randle news.

With Randle out, we should see the Knicks opt for smaller lineups with RJ Barrett and/or Alec Burks at forward. Obi Toppin gets the biggest boost with Randle sidelined. We could see the second-year lottery pick land in the starting lineup. Mitchell Robinson is also a candidate for more minutes as the only true big behind Noel and Randle. Look for more Kemba Walker and Immanuel Quickley on offense eating up those extra touches and looks.

