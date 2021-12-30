Report: Pacers placed Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte into health and safety protocols

The Indiana Pacers placed PG Malcolm Brogdon, G Chris Duarte and PF Isaiah Jackson into the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Thursday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The nightmare season for Indiana continues after high hopes heading into 2021-22. Head coach Rick Carlisle is still in protocols. Brogdon enters while also dealing with an Achilles injury. He missed Wednesday night’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The loss of Duarte is rough. He’s been one of the bright spots this season.

The only rotation player this affects is Duarte. Brogdon had been out. So if we take a look at the Pacers’ lineup, Caris LeVert is going to continue to be a fixture on offense. He should continue to be a top GPP play while Brogdon and Duarte are out. His usage and minutes should be very high moving forward. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are still OK, but we’ll see if they end up on the list. If not, both are also GPP considerations on most nights.