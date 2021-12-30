Colts designate Parris Campbell to return from I.R. for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could get a good piece of their offense back soon, as Parris Campbell has been designated to return from injured reserve, per Mike Chappell. Campbell has been on I.R. since October with a foot injury, but was practicing today, per owner Jim Irsay.

We can’t expect Campbell to be back this week, but it looks like he could be on track to be fully ready to go by the playoffs. Head coach Frank Reich said that Campbell looked “good” out doing field work.

Campbell has been unlucky with injuries so far in his short career, but he could end the season on a high note and push his fantasy football value up for next season. T.Y. Hilton is close to retirement and Michael Pittman is the only Colts receiver that is assured a starting spot next season. It will be interesting to see how quickly he can get back up to speed and contribute.