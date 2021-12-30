Shane Beamer doused in mayonnaise following South Carolina win in Duke’s Mayo Bowl [VIDEO]

The South Carolina Gamecocks triumphed over North Carolina 38-21 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday, but you’re just here to see head coach Shane Beamer get a big ol’ bucket of mayonnaise dumped on him, aren’t you?

Well congratulations, you’re in the right place.

This was the payoff to weeks of anticipation for the bowl game after it was announced earlier in the month that the winning head coach would indeed be getting doused with the title’s sponsor’s product.

ESPN commentators hyped this up all game long, even going as far as trying various foods on air with the mayonnaise itself. Around the fourth quarter, we started to get the prep for the main event.

THE PREPARATION HAS BEGUN!



(photo via mayo bowl source) pic.twitter.com/VvFUpZgqY2 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 30, 2021

Once the actual game ended, the first-year head coach started to realize what he was in for...

SHANE BEAMER’S THOUGHTS ON HIS UPCOMING MAYO BATH…pic.twitter.com/ufAkcjV1Ae — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 30, 2021

And as you saw, Beamer will have a long shower awaiting him.

For the game itself, South Carolina came out swinging from the outset and held control for the entirety of the contest. They were able to end the season with an dominant win in their own backyard and with former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler coming in via the transfer portal, there’s a lot of excitement and momentum surrounding the Gamecocks program heading into 2022.