Packers designate Randall Cobb to return from I.R. on Thursday for Week 17

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made his return to practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football. The veteran wideout had spent the last month on injured reserve with a core injury.

A surprise here in Green Bay: Randall Cobb is back at practice after having core muscle surgery about a month ago. He’s been designated to return off IR.



Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also back (first one in this video) from the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/dKxi6nvijR — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 30, 2021

This is positive news for the Packers as they’ll get another one of their offensive weapons back just in time for the postseason. Returning to Green Bay this year at the request of Aaron Rodgers, Cobb had been a decent contributor to the offense before heading to IR. Through 12 games, he caught 28 of 39 targets for 375 yards and five touchdowns. His biggest performance came during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Rams, where he caught four of five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

He likely needs some time to get back up to speed, so his return this week isn’t set in stone. Keep an eye on reports.