 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Packers designate Randall Cobb to return from I.R. on Thursday for Week 17

We break down the news that Randall Cobb was activated from IR and returned to practice on Thursday.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made his return to practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings for Sunday Night Football. The veteran wideout had spent the last month on injured reserve with a core injury.

This is positive news for the Packers as they’ll get another one of their offensive weapons back just in time for the postseason. Returning to Green Bay this year at the request of Aaron Rodgers, Cobb had been a decent contributor to the offense before heading to IR. Through 12 games, he caught 28 of 39 targets for 375 yards and five touchdowns. His biggest performance came during the team’s Week 12 victory over the Rams, where he caught four of five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

He likely needs some time to get back up to speed, so his return this week isn’t set in stone. Keep an eye on reports.

More From DraftKings Nation