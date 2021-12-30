Pat Freiermuth returns to practice on Thursday for MNF Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth returned to practice on Monday ahead of the team’s Week 17 battle against the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football. The rookie was in concussion protocol and missed their 36-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday.

Good signs from today’s Steelers injury report:



Pat Freiermuth (concussion) was a full participant, as was Chris Wormley (groin)



Kendrick Green (calf) didn’t practice, along with Ben Roethlisberger, Pressley Harvin and Buddy Johnson. pic.twitter.com/i309AipofP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 30, 2021

This is a good turn of events for Pittsburgh, who at 7-7-1, is trying to keep its fleeting postseason hopes alive. Freiermuth has been a solid receiving option throughout the season, catching 49 of 64 targets for 422 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

However, he’s already been a bit concussion prone and has been in concussion protocol twice already this season. He took a gnarly hit in their victory over the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, a game where he caught all four targets for 37 yards before exiting.

Fantasy football implications

Obviously continue to monitor his status in practice throughout the weekend but Freiermuth should be A-ok for the Monday night matchup. And at full strength, he’ll be worthy of a start.