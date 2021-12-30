A.J. Brown not practicing on Thursday with calf injury for Week 17

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown was listed as a non-participant in practice on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Brown is dealing with a calf injury.

#Titans' inj. report for Thur.

--AJ Brown (calf) is new to the list. pic.twitter.com/sNRjAxsJlb — John Glennon (@glennonsports) December 30, 2021

This isn’t a good sign for the Titans as they literally just got the receiver back from injured reserve last week. Brown had previously missed a month with a chest injury before returning in a big way during their 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night. He went off in his comeback, catching 11 of 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Brown has been banged up and dealing with various injuries all season long. Through 11 games, he has caught 57 of 94 targets for 760 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

Fantasy football implications

Considering that he wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday, Thursday’s designation is not a good sign. Keep an eye out for his status on Friday as that will probably give a signal for his availability on Sunday.