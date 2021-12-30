Report: Cavaliers in serious talks with Lakers to acquire PG Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks with the Los Angeles Lakers on acquiring PG Rajon Rondo, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. This isn’t a surprising move. The Cavaliers are without PG Darius Garland, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. While Garland will return soon, the Cavs also lost PG Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. He’s done for the season. Collin Sexton is out. So the Cavaliers were in need of a point guard.

Rondo has a lot of short-term and long-term value for the Cavaliers and in fantasy basketball. In the short term, if the deal does go through, Rondo should slide in an could end up starting at PG until Garland is back. After that, Rondo is the primary backup PG. We know he can stuff the stat sheet, though he’s certainly lost a step or two over the years. Down the line, the Cavaliers can use Rondo as a quality bench player in the postseason, should they make it that far.

In 18 games with the Lakers, Rondo was averaging around 3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in 16 minutes per game. He wasn’t being used much. The Lakers also have Russell Westbrook and plenty of guard depth when players aren’t healthy or are in protocols.