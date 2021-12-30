Purdue, Tennessee go defense-optional late in Music City Bowl [VIDEO]

We love college football, but this touchdown by Jacob Warren to give the Purdue Boilermakers a 38-31 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers late in the fourth quarter of the Music City Bowl isn’t exactly a billboard for the sport.

AS CALLED ON PURDUE RADIO: pic.twitter.com/qofNpocYz8 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2021

Good gracious, Vols. Maybe attempt to do the defense thing? Or not, because it looks like Purdue doesn’t want to either.

These teams are decimated by injuries and COVID-19 issues, but this is still really, really bad.

The Vols did tie it at 38=38 with 3:37 left. Don’t score too quickly, Boilermakers.

Update 7:05 p.m. THEY SCORED TOO EARLY! WHO NEEDS DEFENSE??? THREE TOUCHDOWNS IN 121 SECONDS!