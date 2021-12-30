Purdue, Tennessee go defense-optional late in Music City Bowl [VIDEO]

We love college football, but this touchdown by Jacob Warren to give the Purdue Boilermakers a 38-31 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers late in the fourth quarter of the Music City Bowl isn’t exactly a billboard for the sport.
AS CALLED ON PURDUE RADIO: pic.twitter.com/qofNpocYz8— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2021
Good gracious, Vols. Maybe attempt to do the defense thing? Or not, because it looks like Purdue doesn’t want to either.
Jabari Small 60 yard run! #Vols pic.twitter.com/ZysjLO85Xa— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 30, 2021
These teams are decimated by injuries and COVID-19 issues, but this is still really, really bad.
The Vols did tie it at 38=38 with 3:37 left. Don’t score too quickly, Boilermakers.
Update 7:05 p.m. THEY SCORED TOO EARLY! WHO NEEDS DEFENSE??? THREE TOUCHDOWNS IN 121 SECONDS!
Aidan O’Connell finds Broc Thompson who makes a tough catch & scores for the Boilers. This game is getting physical & chippy.— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 31, 2021
TENNESSEE 38
PURDUE 45
pic.twitter.com/yEbel2XYPn