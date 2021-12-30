 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Purdue, Tennessee go defense-optional late in Music City Bowl [VIDEO]

Would anyone like to get a stop here?

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren scores a touchdown at the 2021 Music City Bowl NCAA college football game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.&nbsp; Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

We love college football, but this touchdown by Jacob Warren to give the Purdue Boilermakers a 38-31 lead over the Tennessee Volunteers late in the fourth quarter of the Music City Bowl isn’t exactly a billboard for the sport.

Good gracious, Vols. Maybe attempt to do the defense thing? Or not, because it looks like Purdue doesn’t want to either.

These teams are decimated by injuries and COVID-19 issues, but this is still really, really bad.

The Vols did tie it at 38=38 with 3:37 left. Don’t score too quickly, Boilermakers.

Update 7:05 p.m. THEY SCORED TOO EARLY! WHO NEEDS DEFENSE??? THREE TOUCHDOWNS IN 121 SECONDS!

