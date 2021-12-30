 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou knocks off No. 1 South Carolina in women’s basketball

The unranked Tigers stun the top team in the country to open SEC play in a stunner.

By Collin Sherwin
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A driving layup by Lauren Hansen with seconds remaining gave the unranked Missouri Tigers a stunning 70-69 overtime upset of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night in Columbia, MO.

It was the last two of 21 points for Hansen, who led all players while on the floor for 42 of 45 possible minutes. The Gamecocks (12-1, 0-1 SEC) were held to to just 38% from the field, and shot 56% from the free throw line. USCe had a five-point lead in overtime, but failed to score in the last 3:35 and will lose their No. 1 slot on Monday afternoon.

Missouri (12-2, 1-0 SEC) hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018, and finished 9-13 (5-9 SEC) last season. This counts as one of the bigger upsets ever in women’s college basketball, and it was no fluke as Mizzou led more of the game than USC did.

Attendance was announced as 6,139.

