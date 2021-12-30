Mizzou knocks off No. 1 South Carolina in women’s basketball

A driving layup by Lauren Hansen with seconds remaining gave the unranked Missouri Tigers a stunning 70-69 overtime upset of the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night in Columbia, MO.

LAUREN HANSEN KNOCKS OFF #1 SOUTH CAROLINA AT THE BUZZER IN OT. MISSOURI WINS. MISSOURI WINS 70-69 pic.twitter.com/5tKLvqn549 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) December 31, 2021

It was the last two of 21 points for Hansen, who led all players while on the floor for 42 of 45 possible minutes. The Gamecocks (12-1, 0-1 SEC) were held to to just 38% from the field, and shot 56% from the free throw line. USCe had a five-point lead in overtime, but failed to score in the last 3:35 and will lose their No. 1 slot on Monday afternoon.

Missouri (12-2, 1-0 SEC) hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018, and finished 9-13 (5-9 SEC) last season. This counts as one of the bigger upsets ever in women’s college basketball, and it was no fluke as Mizzou led more of the game than USC did.

Attendance was announced as 6,139.