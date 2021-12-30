All Michigan State had to do was kneel. Instead a Pick Six covers in the Peach Bowl

All Michigan State’s Cal Haladay had to do once he intercepted the pass from Pitt’s third string quarterback Davis Beville was merely fall down, and the Spartans would be the Peach Bowl champs and take home a New Year’s Six trophy.

But why do that when you can take it to the paint... and give all the Michigan State -3.5 bettors the miracle cover of all-time!

As called on Michigan State radio: pic.twitter.com/WSgqKCbM1C — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2021

Yes, the Michigan State Spartans closed as a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. What a way to reward their backers for a terrific season, and not a surprise. Sparty finishes at 9-3-1 ATS this season.

As for Pitt bettors, it’s about as brutal a beat as you can imagine. Once the Panthers had the ball down three with under 90 seconds or so, there are about zero scenarios where a team should ever take the ball to the endzone to beat you here.

Cal Haladay might be a blip in history, but some bettors on both sides will never forget his decision here.