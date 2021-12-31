How to watch Wake Forest vs. Rutgers in the Gator Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Gator Bowl matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The game is set for Friday, December 31st at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) had a breakout year with their first double-digit-win season since 2006 thanks to an exciting offense as Dave Clawson remains one of the most underrated head coaches in college football.

Rutgers (5-7, 2-7 Big Ten) is the only five-win team playing in a bowl this year as the Scarlet Knights are replacing the Texas A&M Aggies, which opted out of the Gator Bowl, citing COVID issues and injuries.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Gator Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

Date: Friday, December 31st

Kickoff time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Stadium: TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -760, Rutgers +525