How to watch Washington State vs. Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Sun Bowl matchup between the Washington State Cougars and the Central Michigan Chippewas. The game is set for Friday, December 31st at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Washington State (7-5, 6-3 Pac-12) had as dysfunctional of a season as you’ll when head coach Nick Rolovich and a few assistants were fired midway through the year for refusing to get vaccinated, but players handled it well and came a game short of playing for a conference title. Central Michigan (8-4, 6-2 MAC) bumped up to the Sun Bowl after the Boise State Broncos pulled out of the Arizona Bowl, and the Chippewas took the Miami Hurricanes’ spot in the latest edition of bowl game musical chairs.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Sun Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan

Date: Friday, December 31st

Kickoff time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Stadium: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas

Live stream link: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Washington State -265, Central Michigan +215