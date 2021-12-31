How to watch Michigan vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Orange Bowl matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs. The game is set for Friday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) finally did it and beat the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time under Jim Harbaugh, and they finished the deal with by dominating the Iowa Hawkeyes for their first conference championship in more than 15 years. Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC) held the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings every week until the Bulldogs were crushed by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Orange Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia

Date: Friday, December 31st

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Georgia -320, Michigan +250