How to watch #1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl via live online stream

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 Cotton Bowl matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats for the College Football Playoff semifinals. The game is set for Friday, December 31st at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Alabama (12-1, 7-1 SEC) needed to be just about perfect over the final two months of the season after a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, and they won seven in a row to reach the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in the event’s eight years of existence. Cincinnati (13-0, 8-0 AAC) will look to prove a Group of 5 team belongs in a four-team Playoff format, and the Bearcats have the talent to do it as they rank inside the top five in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the College Football Playoff semifinal, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Date: Friday, December 31st

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook: Alabama -590, Cincinnati +425