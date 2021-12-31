2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 17 fantasy football

We have finally made it to Week 17 and this is the week that the majority of fantasy football championships are taking place. Whether you are going for gold or if you are trying to avoid a last-place punishment, you are needing the best matchups possible for your lineup. With that in mind, here are two quarterbacks that you should start and two quarterbacks to avoid in Week 17.

Quarterback Starts

Hurts was likely getting a start in your lineup anyway, but just know that you shouldn’t overthink this one. The Washington Football Team defense was decimated by Dak Prescott last week and they still are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Hurts should be able to pass and run on this defense and that makes him especially dangerous this week.

If you happened to sit Joe Burrow for his 500+ passing yard performance, not to worry he has another good matchup this week. No, he likely won’t put up another 500 yards against the Chiefs' defense, but he has a plus matchup. The Kansas City D is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game even with all of their improving that they have done. Burrow is going to air the ball out this weekend and should put up another good performance.

Quarterback Sits

Hill was activated off the COVID list and should be back under center for the Saints after missing their Week 16 matchup. It may not be a celebratory return though as he draws the Panthers defense that is giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Hill has upside with his rushing ability, but see if you can’t find a better matchup with title hopes on the line.

The Dolphins' defense destroyed Ian Book and the Saints in Week 16 and put up 25 fantasy points. Yes, Tannehill is much better than Book, but he hasn’t been performing well as of late. He should have AJ Brown to rely on, but I don’t see Tannehill putting up QB1 numbers. You should have more reliable options to choose from. The Dolphins are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.