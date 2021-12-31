2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 17 fantasy football

It’s fantasy championship week for many of you, and that means those start/sit decisions carry even more importance this week. Try not to overthink it; remember that once the games kick off, you have no control over the results. All you can do is make the best decisions possible with the information available. With that said, here’s a little info on two wide receivers you should start and two you should sit in an effort to win your league’s title by the week’s end.

Wide receiver starts

Jefferson has come up small over the past couple of weeks, totaling just three catches on eight targets for 29 yards. However, no wideout can ask for a better matchup right now than getting to face the Ravens’ decimated secondary. They allowed three Bengals WRs to top 100 yards last week. Jefferson still sits third in the pecking order among the Rams’ WRs, but he should be able to hit on a couple of big plays down the field against a defense that has allowed the most 20-plus-yard receptions (68) and 40=plus-yard receptions (16) in the NFL.

We’re not sure who will be under center for the Bears this weekend, but it doesn’t really matter for Mooney, who has been productive with all three of Chicago’s QBs this season. He has established a five-catch floor, hauling in that many passes in five of his past six games. The Giants have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts, so Mooney shouldn’t have much trouble producing a serviceable line once again. And although he hasn’t scored since Week 11, he has come extremely close a couple of times since. This could be the week his TD luck turns. He’s a safe WR3 start this week.

Wide receiver sits

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams

Brown needs just one deep ball to make this call look really stupid, but he hasn’t been used as a downfield weapon for some time now. He’s caught 39 passes in his previous six games, but he averaged less than seven yards per catch and didn’t score during that span. No matter who is playing quarterback for Baltimore in Week 17, Brown could really struggle against a tough Rams pass defense. L.A. has given up the second-fewest touchdowns to wideouts, so Brown’s fantasy managers will have to hope he can make do with more short receptions, which may be difficult if Brown finds himself in Jalen Ramsey’s company out wide often.

Poor DJ ... he doesn’t deserve this. He was able to get open seemingly at will against the Bucs in Week 16, but as a victim of Carolina’s QB rotation, a lot of the targets he saw were just nowhere close to him. He ended up with a 5-55-0 line on 11 looks. The going probably won’t get any easier this week against the Saints, although he probably will be able to avoid Marshon Lattimore’s coverage. The bigger issue is the Panthers’ offense, namely QBs Sam Darnold and Cam Newton. Betting on those QBs to give Moore a chance to turn in a WR3-esque stat line is risky, especially against New Orleans’ good pass rush. Moore is a volatile Week 17 fantasy commodity.