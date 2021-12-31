2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 17 fantasy football

Don’t stress too much about picking the right kicker in Week 17. Even though there is a lot on the line this week, scoring at the position is incredibly random and unpredictable, so don’t waste too much energy on your decision. You are always well off riding with a dependable leg attached to a competent offense and facing a lenient defense. Here are a couple of kickers to start and a couple to fade in fantasy championship week.

Kicker Starts

No kicker has a better setup for success this week than Succop. The Jets have allowed double-digit points to the opposing kicker in three of their past four games, and you know the Bucs will be able to move the ball up and down the field against the worst defense in football. For Succop, you just hope Tampa Bay’s offense isn’t too efficient and ends at least a couple of drives out of the end zone.

Speaking of being too efficient, the Cowboys left their kicker, Greg Zuerlein, with only extra points last week — eight of them, to be exact — in their blowout of the Football Team. But in the three weeks prior to that, Washington had allowed nine field goals, including two to Elliott in Week 15 en route to a nine-point fantasy day. Elliott should be successful once again as Washington’s defense is tearing apart right in front of our eyes.

Kicker Sits

McPherson was promoted as a start in this space last week, and that call worked out as he tallied 11 fantasy points. This week, however, McPherson could struggle to post a big number against the Chiefs, who have allowed only 17 field goals this season, tied for third-fewest in the NFL. Part of that is because teams just don’t attempt many field goals against KC; they know you need to score touchdowns to beat the Chiefs. McPherson has finished with at least 10 fantasy points in five of his past six games while the Chiefs have allowed five fantasy points or fewer to the opposing kicker in seven of their past eight games. Take a safer option elsewhere.

At this point, it’s just smart to fade any kicker facing the Colts. Indy has given up the fewest field goals (15) and the fewest fantasy points to the position. Over their previous seven games, the Colts have allowed only 29 fantasy points to kickers. You can do the math, that’s not a good average. Carlson has been one of the better fantasy players at his position this year, but this will be a down week for him.