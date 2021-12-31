18 Kentucky vs. High Point: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats will look for one final win in 2021 when they host the High Point Panthers on Friday afternoon from Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (10-2, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a victory in their conference opener earlier this week when they crushed the Missouri Tigers 83-56 on Wednesday night. The Wildcats rank inside the top 20 nationally in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and they are rolling right now with three straight wins by an average of 30.3 points per game. They’ll also honor Tubby Smith, coach of the 1998 national championship team, at halftime.

High Point (6-7, 0-0 Big South) kept it close against the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday with the score tied midway through the second half, but the Spartans pulled away for an 81-68 victory. Jaden House led the way for High Point with a career-high 18 points. The Panthers rate outside the top 200 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

How to watch High Point vs. Kentucky

When: Friday, December 31st, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website or on the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kentucky -27.5

Total: 135.5

The Pick

Under 135.5

Both teams had just one day off in between games, and it’s possible fatigue could set in especially for High Point, which will play their third game in four days. The Panthers could have a tough time with jump shots with tired legs and because 27.5 points is way too many, let’s just settle on the under.

