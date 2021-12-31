2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 17 fantasy football

If you need a defense to get you over the top in Week 17, there are a handful of quality options that could be available in your league. Here are two D/STs to start and two to fade in this fantasy championship week.

D/ST Starts

Anyone who watched last Sunday night’s game between WFT and Dallas understands the thinking behind this pick. The Eagles’ defense is still available in about one-third of ESPN leagues and it should enjoy a post-Christmas feast against the crumbling Football Team. Philly didn’t force a turnover when it faced Washington in Week 15, but the Eagles rebounded with four takeaways against the Giants last week. Except more of that this Sunday.

You could speculate with the Saints’ defense against the Panthers, the Seahawks’ defense against the Lions or the Colts’ defense against the Raiders, but don’t forget about the Bears, who are facing the toothless Giants in Week 17. New York has scored more than 13 points just once since its Week 10 bye and has committed 10 turnovers in its past three games. The Bears are dysfunctional as well and their defense isn’t very strong, but they are the perfect add for those in deeper leagues who need a defense. The Bears should perform well in their 2021 home finale.

D/ST Sits

The Chiefs’ D has been impressive for the past two months and that has led to some great fantasy outputs. They have had multiple takeaways in seven straight games and have allowed only 12.4 points per game during that span. But their floor this week is extremely low as they will have to figure out how to go on the road and stop Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, etc. This has all the makings of a shootout. Although Kansas City’s defense probably helped get you to your fantasy final, go in another direction this week.

The Chargers sleepwalked to an embarrassing loss to the Texans in Week 16. Houston got three turnovers, including a pick-six against Justin Herbert. Maybe that has led you to believe that Denver’s defense could have as much success in Week 17. Don’t think that. The Broncos have a good defense, but the Chargers simply will not be overlooking this game, unlike last week. The return of Austin Ekeler undoubtedly helps, as does being at home. L.A. has committed only four turnovers through its past four home games.