Panthers vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are set for an NFC South matchup that will have very little on the line in terms of playoff hopes. The Panthers sit at 5-10 and out of any wild card race, while the Saints hang on by a thread at 7-8. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Saints game in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Saints Week 17 odds

Spread: Saints -6.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Panthers +225, Saints -280

Our picks for Panthers vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Saints -6.5

So much has changed since New Orleans’ 26-7 loss to Carolina in Week 2. A healthy Christian McCaffrey cavorted through the Saints for 137 all-purpose yards, Sam Darnold was quarterbacking like a Pro Bowler and the Panthers defense was stout. With none of the above present in our current reality, the Saints have a solid opportunity to get their record back to .500.

Over/under: 39

Whether it’s Taysom Hill or Trevor Siemian under center for New Orleans this week, there’s no reason to believe that they will light up the scoreboard. The Panthers aren’t much better off without CMC in the backfield. They’ve averaged 12.7 points in the previous four outings.

Preferred player prop: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.