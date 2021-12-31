Bucs vs. Jets game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the New York Jets for a cross-conference matchup in Week 17. In what has been a lost season for the Jets, they will try to play spoiler against the injury-riddled Bucs who have already clinched the NFC South. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs vs. Jets game in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Jets Week 17 odds

Spread: Buccaneers -16.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Panthers +950, Buccaneers -1750

Our picks for Bucs vs. Jets

Pick against the spread: Buccaneers -16.5 (-110)

Despite being on a bad wheel, the Buccaneers should be able to handle the 4-11 Jets. They defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 by a whopping score of 32-6, and Tom Brady still has enough firepower to cover the spread against a New York defense that allows the most points in the NFL to their opponents.

Over/under: Under -45 (-110)

The Jets’ last two matchups have hit over 45 points, but the Tampa Bay defense hasn’t allowed double-digit scoring to opponents since Week 14. For a team that still needs to win the remainder of the regular season to have a shot at home-field advantage in the playoffs, we can go ahead and guarantee that the Bucs will be on their game.

Preferred player prop: TBD

