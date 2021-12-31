Dolphins vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

With both teams coming off huge victories, the Miami Dolphins are set to meet up with the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Sunday’s kickoff is 1:00 p.m. ET, and will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Titans in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Titans Week 17 odds

Spread: Titans -3.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Dolphins +155, Titans -180

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Titans

Pick against the spread: Titans -3.5 (-110)

While the Dolphins have been the NFL’s hottest team of late, they’ve also had wins over the New York Jets (twice), Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. They get the Titans who will present a much greater task this week after eking out a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Not to mention, AJ Brown has returned as Tennessee’s primary offensive weapon.

Over/under: Under 40 (-110)

The Titans have been the fourth-best team in the league in total points allowed to their opponents in the previous three games (12.0). Miami squeaked by a Saints team that was marred by injuries, and without a whopping 21 players that were placed on the COVID-19 list in last Monday’s matchup. We can expect the Dolphins to get a rude awakening, especially on the offensive side of the football, as they prepare for their first real challenge in over a month.

Preferred player prop: TBD

