Eagles vs. Washington game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Washington Football Team on Sunday for their second matchup in three weeks. Both teams are hanging on for a potential playoff berth, with the Eagles having the most to lose. Philly can clinch a postseason spot with at least one of four scenarios taking place around the league. First thing’s first, they need a win on Washington’s home turf.

Eagles vs. Washington Week 17 odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Football Team +155, Eagles -180

Our picks for Eagles vs. Washington

Pick against the spread: Eagles -3.5 (105)

Similar to the last time these NFC East rivals faced one another, Washington is injury-riddled and has faced uncertainty with their roster due to COVID-19. The Eagles are rolling, especially on defense. Back-to-back wins against divisional opponents signifies their swelling desire as a team to keep their season alive.

Over/under: 44.5 (110)

Washington is down, but are they out? Technically no. Even if they can put the kibosh on the Eagles’ winning streak on Sunday, they would still need to be victorious in the season finale against the New York Giants, and have a whole lot of help around the league to be granted a wild card bid. This has the makings of a defensive showdown on both sides. Whoever delivers the offense should be able to win this one.

