Falcons vs. Bills game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons fly north for the winter to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 2nd. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Bills game in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Bills Week 17 odds

Spread: BUF -14

Point total: 44

Moneyline: ATL +600, BUF -900

Our picks for Falcons vs. Bills

Pick against the spread: BUF -14

The Bills should cover if they can avoid the trap game here. They are getting hot at the right time and should be able to handle business to stay atop the AFC East in this game. Their defense should be able to key on Cordarelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts and keep the Falcons out of the endzone. They are getting their offense back to full capacity with the alleviated COVID protocols. Bills by 90 (or like 18).

Over/under: OVER 44

I don’t expect the Falcons to do much on offense and their defense is awful. The Bills will be able to score big early and work on continuing their momentum to end the season. I don’t know that they put up 44 by themselves, but I think the Falcons do barely enough to help eek this one over the hump.

Preferred player prop: TBD

