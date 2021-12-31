Texans vs. 49ers game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Houston Texans head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a game the Niners need to win to try and stay in the playoff hunt. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 2nd. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-49ers in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. 49ers Week 17 odds

Spread: SF -12

Point total: 44

Moneyline: HOU +450, SF -630

Our picks for Texans vs. 49ers

Pick against the spread: HOU +12

The Texans go on the road, but they are coming off their biggest win of the season in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 49ers are likely going to be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo which leaves rookie Trey Lance under center. Don’t get me wrong, I think the 49ers have a big day and win, but I think the Texans keep it closer than 12.

Over/under: OVER 44

The Texans offense just put up 42 points last week and I think they continue to find the endzone or at least move the ball in this week’s matchup. Lance may start off slow, but the 49ers are going to grind out drives and bulldoze their way down the field. The Texans’ defense is going to have its work cut out for them trying to slow down Deebo Samuel and George Kittle so I like the OVER to hit.

Preferred player prop: TBD

