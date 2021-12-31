Broncos vs. Chargers game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of the AFC West that sees the Chargers needing a win if they hope to stay in the hunt for playoffs. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Broncos-Chargers in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chargers Week 17 odds

Spread: LAC -6.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: DEN +215, LAC -265

Our picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

Pick against the spread: LAC -6.5

These teams met back in Week 12 and the Broncos came away with the 28-13 victory. So why do I think the Chargers come away with the cover after they lost to the Houston Texans last week? Two words. Drew Lock. He is expected to be under center for Denver again this week and we saw how limited their offense was last week. The Chargers should be back to full strength getting at least Austin Ekeler back from the COVID list and I think they get back on track even against the tough Denver D.

Over/under: UNDER 46

The Broncos' defense is still one of the better ones in the league and the Chargers only put up 13 points the first time these teams met. I think the Chargers come away with a much-needed win, but I don’t think this one sees a plethora of points. I like the under here with Lock under center for the Broncos and the Chargers needing to get back to basics to build momentum.

Preferred player prop: TBD

