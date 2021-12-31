Chiefs vs. Bengals game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West, but look to hold onto the AFC’s #1 playoff seed as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Bengals game in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Week 17 odds

Spread: KC -5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: KC -210, CIN +175

Our picks for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Pick against the spread: CIN +5

Quarterback Joe Burrow is coming off a 525-yard passing performance in Week 16. The Bengals are getting hot at the right time and this is one of the best matchups of the weekend. Cincinnati is at home and looking to lock up the AFC North and I think their offense recreates problems for the Chiefs that they thought their defense had solved. This one should be fun.

Over/under: OVER 51

While both defenses have been improving in recent weeks, I don’t think we see a lot of it here on either side of the ball. The Chiefs will have back all their key playmakers and I expect offensive playmakers on both sides of the ball should be on full display. This game should cruise past the point total.

Preferred player prop: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.