Jaguars vs. Patriots game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars head north for a matchup with the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusettes is set for 1:00 p.m. ET with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Patriots matchup in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Patriots Week 17 odds

Spread: NE -15

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: JAX +700, NE -1125

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Patriots

Pick against the spread: NE -15

This is the largest spread of the weekend and I don’t know that it is big enough. The Patriots' defense is one of the best in the league and the Jaguars' offense is one of the worst. It is rare to see moneyline odds this distant and the Pats are heavy favorites. Coming off of a loss, this is a get-right game for them and they are going to bounce back and cover.

Over/under: UNDER 41.5

The Patriots are one of the most run-heavy teams in the league and that shouldn’t change in this matchup. As I mentioned, I don’t expect anything out of the Jaguars on offense and think that the Patriots have a decent shot of pitching a shutout here. Even if they don’t, I think this one stays under 42.

Preferred player prop: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.