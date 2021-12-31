Cardinals vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 17 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals fly east to take on the Dallas Cowboys with both teams looking for a big win to drive their playoff push. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 2nd. The game will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cardinals-Cowboys in Week 17 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Week 17 odds

Spread: DAL -6

Point total: 52

Moneyline: ARI +210, DAL -260

Our picks for Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: DAL -6

After the hurting the Cowboys just put on the Washington Football Team, it is hard to imagine them struggling in this one. It should be one of the best games of the week, and I think the Cowboys stay hot and cover. The Cardinals will be down some key offensive linemen and the Cardinals haven’t been able to maintain their momentum down the stretch.

Over/under: OVER 52

I think that this one is going to be high-scoring even with how good the defense of the Cowboys has been. Dak Prescott had four passing touchdowns in the first half of their Week 16 game. The Cardinals offense was stunted in their game, but I think these two teams both are able to put up points and we hit the OVER when it is all said and done.

Preferred player prop: TBD

