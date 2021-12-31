Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 31

The NBA is in action tonight with the last 10 games of 2021 being played on New Year’s Eve. With so many teams getting hit with COVID-19, it’ll be interesting to see if any of these games end up getting postponed. But for now, the action starts with Suns vs. Celtics tipping off at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the last game of the night tips at 8:30 p.m. with the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props ahead of today’s slate.

Jalen Brunson over 21.5 points (+100)

While the Mavericks are hit with eight players in COVID-19 protocols, including Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson has seen an increased involvement in the offense as he helps pick up the slack. Kristaps Porzingis has also been scoring plenty, but Brunson just dropped 25 points against the Kings, and 27 in their loss to Utah on Christmas Day. He’s scored at least 25 points in four of his last seven games, and he’ll look to replicate his performance as the Mavs take on the Kings again tonight.

Devin Booker over 26.5 points (-105)

This might seem a little high to place a bet on, but Booker has been lethal since his return from a hamstring injury and COVID-19 protocols. In six games since the return, Booker has only scored less than 24 twice, while scoring at least 30 in three of those outings. He Just dropped 38 against the Thunder on Wednesday, tying his season-high point total. He’ll go up against a Celtics team tonight who are missing five players in protocols, including Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, and Enes Freedom. Pick Booker to go off tonight against a short-handed Boston team.

Larry Nance Jr. under 9.5 rebounds (-135)

Nance has stepped up his game recently with so many players in and out of COVID-19 protocols, playing at least 30 minutes in four of his last six appearances. His stats overall have gone up, as he’s scored double digits in four of his last five games, while grabbing more rebounds in the absence of guys like Jusuf Nurkic. Nance just grabbed nine boards against Utah on Wednesday, and a season-high 12 against Minnesota earlier in December. He’s only hit over nine rebounds twice all season, though, so this bet seems like a relatively safe one even with his increased production.

