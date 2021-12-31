NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 31

New Year’s Eve. It’s the slate that nobody will remember. That may end up being a good thing for some of us. We’re still looking at a ton of players out due to COVID protocols, though there are a few teams getting more healthy.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Green, Rockets, $4,900

The Houston Rockets got Green back in the lineup on Tuesday and he scored 24 points in 38 minutes. Green’s price is still way down and we know (if this game is played) the Miami Heat aren’t going to have a full lineup. Even if Jimmy Butler plays, the Heat will be shorthanded. So Green makes for an excellent tournament option. We know the type of ceiling he has and his price should probably be closer to $5,500-$6,000K.

Joe Ingles, Jazz, $4,300

This is sort of a wait and see what happens later pick. Ingles is questionable due to a back injury and may not play. If he does play, he’ll be in a great spot with PG Mike Conley resting. With Conley out, Ingles would be in line to start. Usually when Ingles plays big minutes, he racks up assists. It’s a great matchup vs. the Timberwolves, who could be without a ton of big names due to protocols. Regardless, if Ingles plays, he should see around 25-30 minutes and has a high floor/ceiling.

Caleb Martin, Heat, $4,300

We almost have to target some value on the Heat side. If Miami-Houston plays, Martin will be a strong option given the amount of players in protocols. Jimmy Butler and KZ Okpala are questionable to play. Martin has played at least 28 minutes in back-to-back games and that should continue again on Friday night. He isn’t the sexiest play on the slate, though should have an easy time providing value.