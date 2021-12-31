Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Lakers on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Lakers to close out the 2021 calendar year, with both teams struggling to meet expectations so far this season. The Blazers are outside the playoff picture at the moment, while the Lakers haven’t been able to find a balance among their superstars for various reasons.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Lakers are 5.5-point favorites with the total set at 227.5. Note that the league’s health and safety protocols could change these odds ahead of tipoff.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5 (-110)

There’s not much reason to be confident in LA so far this season, but the Trail Blazers have been disastrous on the road. Portland is 2-12 away from the Moda Center, and there’s no way LeBron James wants to close out this year with a home loss. Take the Lakers against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 227.5 (-110)

Both teams are decent at putting the ball in the basket, with the Lakers ranking 10th in points per game while the Trail Blazers are 13th. They are equally good at letting others score, which means the over is the play here. LA ranks 27th in points allowed, while Portland is 26th.

