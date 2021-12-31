Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Jazz on Friday

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without two of their stars when they face the red-hot Utah Jazz Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Timberwolves are experiencing a COVID outbreak, while the Jazz have been dealing with some injury concerns. Donovan Mitchell is expected to be back for this game but Mike Conley is resting.

The Jazz are 12.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 221.5.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +12.5 (-115)

Even with Minnesota’s personnel losses, the Timberwolves should be able to keep things tight enough to cover the spread. The Jazz are the superior team and should win this game at home but they’ve been dealing with close calls of late to lesser teams.

Over/Under: Under 221.5 (-110)

Mitchell might not be at 100 percent even with a few days off, and Conley is out. The Timberwolves are without Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. All this leads to less scoring overall and with a relatively high total, the under is the play in this Friday evening contest.

