What channel is Washington State vs. Central Michigan on and what is game time for 2021 Sun Bowl

After some deck shuffling following Miami pulling out due to COVID-19 issues, the Sun Bowl in El Paso, TX, will go on as planned on New Year’s Eve as the Washington State Cougars will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas.

This will be the culmination of a bizarre season for Washington State (7-5), who had to deal with the controversy surrounding head coach Nick Rolovich and his ultimate dismissal midway through the season. Despite that chaos, the Cougars still rallied to reach bowl eligibility and actually had a shot to claim the Pac-12 North title heading into the final week of the season. Wazzu was able to demolish arch-rival Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup to end the year.

Central Michigan (8-4) was originally destined for the Arizona Bowl before Boise State pulled out due to COVID-19 issues within its program. Instead of going home, both CMU and the MAC were quick on their feet and arranged for the Chippewas to make the five-hour trip from Tuscon, AZ, to El Paso, TX.

Washington State vs. Central Michigan: 2021 Sun Bowl TV info

Game date: Friday, December 31st

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Current spread on DraftKings Sportsbook: Washington State -7