What channel is Wake Forest vs. Rutgers on and what is game time for 2021 Gator Bowl

The New Year’s Eve slate will begin with a late-morning matchup in Jacksonville as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl.

Wake Forest (10-3) experienced just its second 10-win season in program history this year, a campaign that included the team claiming an ACC Atlantic division title before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference championship game. This could be a showcase game for quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for just under 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns this year.

Rutgers (5-7) got the call to be a last-second fill-in for the Gator Bowl after Texas A&M pulled out due to COVID-19 issues within the program. After a 3-0 start, the Scarlet Knights unsurprisingly began to sputter in Big Ten play and a 40-16 blowout loss to Maryland in the season finale seemingly sealed their bowl fate. Now Greg Schiano’s guys will have the chance to pick up a bowl win.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers: 2021 Gator Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 31st

Game time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current spread on DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -16.5