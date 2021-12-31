 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Wake Forest vs. Rutgers on and what is game time for 2021 Gator Bowl

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Rutgers Scarlet Knights face off in the 2021 Gator Bowl to kick off New Year’s Eve. We break down how and when to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 ACC Championship Game - Pitt v Wake Forest Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Year’s Eve slate will begin with a late-morning matchup in Jacksonville as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl.

Wake Forest (10-3) experienced just its second 10-win season in program history this year, a campaign that included the team claiming an ACC Atlantic division title before falling to Pittsburgh in the conference championship game. This could be a showcase game for quarterback Sam Hartman, who threw for just under 4,000 yards and 36 touchdowns this year.

Rutgers (5-7) got the call to be a last-second fill-in for the Gator Bowl after Texas A&M pulled out due to COVID-19 issues within the program. After a 3-0 start, the Scarlet Knights unsurprisingly began to sputter in Big Ten play and a 40-16 blowout loss to Maryland in the season finale seemingly sealed their bowl fate. Now Greg Schiano’s guys will have the chance to pick up a bowl win.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers: 2021 Gator Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 31st
Game time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Current spread on DraftKings Sportsbook: Wake Forest -16.5

