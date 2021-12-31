What channel is Michigan vs. Georgia on and what is game time for 2021 Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, will be the site of the second College Football Playoff showdown on New Year’s Eve as the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will meet the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan (12-1) exorcised multiple demons to earn its way into the CFP, finally toppling hated rival Ohio State before vaporizing Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to claim its first conference title since 2004. The Wolverines bring a terrorizing defensive front seven that is led by Heisman Trophy finalist and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Georgia (12-1) physically dominated everyone on its schedule until getting schooled by Alabama in a 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship Game. UGA’s dominance throughout the regular season was enough to clinch a spot in the CFP even without a conference title. The Bulldogs’ dominant defensive front is led by Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, who took home both the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award.

Michigan vs. Georgia: 2021 Orange Bowl TV info

Game date: Friday, December 31st

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Current spread on DraftKings Sportsbook: Georgia -7.5