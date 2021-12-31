How the public is betting the Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia

The College Football Playoff semifinals will finish up on New Year’s Eve night when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Georgia ran through the regular season undefeated before getting smoked by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, while Michigan finally knocked off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season finale before finishing the job against the Iowa Hawkeyes for a Big Ten title.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Georgia is listed as a 7.5-point favorite, and the majority of bettors are siding with the underdog as Michigan is getting 65% of the handle and 66% of bets.

Is the public right? No, Georgia is the right pick even if you’re getting them favored by slightly more than a touchdown. Michigan is getting a lot of love because of what we saw last. Georgia looked vulnerable for the first time all season in the SEC title game, while Michigan looked great in their final two weeks on a national stage. Don’t forget how badly Georgia crushed just about everybody they played during the regular season, and they are the only team ranked inside the top four nationally in yards per play on both sides of the ball. They’re more than a touchdown better than Michigan.

Over/Under

The point total is set at 45, and bettors are siding with the over on 75% of the handle and 85% of bets.

Is the public right? Once again, I’m going against the public and taking the under especially if I can get it above the key number of 44. Both teams ran the ball on more than 57% of their offensive snaps this season, and Georgia ranks No. 120 in offensive plays per game. Both defenses do well in stopping the run, so the clock will keep on running with a small number of possessions for both sides, leading toward an under play.

Moneyline

Georgia is -320 on the moneyline, making Michigan a +250 underdog. Bettors are on the side of the Wolverines with 77% of the handle and 51% of bets.

Is the public right? You’re not getting much value at all with Georgia with the return you’d get with a winning bet. Are you willing to risk $32 just to get $10 back? If I was going to place a moneyline wager on this game from a value standpoint, it would be for Michigan to pull the upset, which I don’t think is going to happen.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.