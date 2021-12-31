How the public is betting the Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Rutgers

The New Year’s Day slate in college football will get started in Jacksonville as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Wake Forest is a 16.5-point favorite against Rutgers. 83% of the handle and 64% of the bets are on the Demon Deacons.

Is the public right?

Yes. Wake Forest has had one of the more explosive offenses in the country and is going toe-to-toe with one of the least explosive units in the country. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Scarlet Knights keep pace.

Over/Under

The total for this game is set at 63. 76% of the handle and 71% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

Not necessarily. Wake Forest putting up good numbers offensively doesn’t mean that Rutgers will put up the requisite points to trigger the over here. Lean into the under.

Moneyline

Wake Forest is a -760 favorite while Rutgers is a +525 underdog. 67% of the handle and 92% of the bets are on Wake Forest to win.

Is the public right?

Yes. Rutgers is coming into this game on just a week’s notice due to Texas A&M pulling out due to COVID-19 issues. The Demon Deacons have been preparing for this game all month and should win comfortably.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.