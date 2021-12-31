How the public is betting the Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan

The New Year’s Eve slate gets ramped up at 12:00 p.m. ET with the Sun Bowl as the Washington State Cougars will battle the Central Michigan Chippewas.

So where are sports bettors going as we get closer to game time? Let’s take a look. All odds and info were provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

Washington State enters this game as a seven-point favorite. 76% of the handle is on Washington State and 57% of the bets are on Central Michigan.

Is the public right?

Follow the money with the handle. CMU has just the 98th rated defense per SP+ and Wazzu should be able to do enough to exploit that and cover here.

Over/Under

The total is set at 57.5. 71% of the handle and 80% of the bets are on the over.

Is the public right?

No. This is a bowl game that was thrown together at the last minute that is kicking off at 10 a.m. local time. Throw in rainy and windy conditions and it’s reasonable to expect the under in this bowl game.

Moneyline

Washington State is a moneyline favorite at -265 while Central Michigan is an underdog at +215. 64% of the handle and 71% of the bets are on Washington State.

Is the public right?

Yes. It’s reasonable to expect the talent advantage of the Cougars to win out in El Paso.

