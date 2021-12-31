Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The Central Michigan Chippewas worked quickly to find a new game when their Arizona Bowl matchup against the Boise State Broncos was canceled, and they took the Miami Hurricanes spot in the Sun Bowl to face the Washington State Cougars. Washington State had an interesting 2021 regular season, headlined by head coach Nick Rolovich and a few assistants being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The Cougars responded well to what had to be a major distraction, and they fell just one game short of reaching the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Washington State and Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 31st at 12:00 p.m. ET on CBS. You can stream it via CBS Live TVParamount+ app on iOS and Google Play with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Washington State -7

Point Total: 57.5

Moneyline: Washington State -265, Central Michigan +215

Sun Bowl Betting splits

Washington State: (78% of handle, 38% percent of bets)

Central Michigan: (22% of handle, 62% percent of bets)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.